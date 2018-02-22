Revealed: when Emre Can will give final answer on Juve move
15 April at 11:30Juventus have made Emre Can their summer transfer priority. The Liverpool ace will see his contract expire at the end of the season and the Old Lady has been following him since last summer when the Serie A giants bid over € 30 million to sign the Germany International.
Earlier last week, Juventus’ CEO Beppe Marotta revealed that the Old Lady expected Can to take a final decision before the end of the month: “We want to close this story within 10 days from now. The player is evaluating the offers that he has received so let's see what he chooses”, Marotta said ahead of Juventus’ 4-2 win against Benevento.
Now, according to Rai Sport, the Italian have stretched that ’10 days’ period and have told the player that they will be waiting for a final answer until next week-end’s game against Napoli.
Should the player fail to give a final answer to Juventus by that date (22nd of April), the Old Lady would pounce on another midfield target.
