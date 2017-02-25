Paul Pogba and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann feature near the top of that list. French sports daily L’Equipe has been quoted by As having published the latest list of the country’s top earning sportsmen and as expected, Manchester United’sand Atletico Madrid’sfeature near the top of that list.

Both however, have failed to make the number one spot; Pogba arrives in second place just ahead of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema in third. Athletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann gets into the top ten in seventh position with Bayern Munich’s Franck Ribery three places above him in fourth.



The person at the top of the list is NBA star Tony Parker who plays basketball for the San Antonio Spurs and who earns a whopping €19.6 million a year. It’s believed that this will be the last time he tops the list with Pogba expected to take over the top spot this year with expected earnings in excess of €25 million including salary and advertising contracts.