Revealed: Which AS Monaco starlets are Juventus scouting?
22 February at 19:30Several AS Monaco stars shined at the Etihad Stadium yesterday night despite the Monegasques’ 5-3 win at hands of Premier League giants Manchester City. The explosion of talents of Jardim’s wonderkids stunned Europe yesterday but their big performance came as no surprise for Juventus scouts who are being monitoring AS Monaco since the very beginning of the current campaign.
As ilbianconero.com reports, Juventus are being scouting the likes of Mbappé, Bakayoko, Lamar, Sidibe, Fabinho and Bernardo Silva who are all transfer targets of a lot of big Premier League clubs.
Mbappe, for example, is a top summer target of Arsenal given that the Frenchman is tipped to become the next Henry. Mbappe is the second youngest French player to find the net in Champions League after Karim Benzema. As for Bernardo Silva, he’s also being tracked by Manchester United and Chelsea who are set to begin a bidding war to sign the promising Portuguese star in the summer.
