Several AS Monaco stars shined at the Etihad Stadium yesterday night despite the Monegasques’ 5-3 win at hands of Premier League giants Manchester City. The explosion of talents of Jardim’s wonderkids stunned Europe yesterday but their big performancewho are being monitoring AS Monaco since the very beginning of the current campaign. As ilbianconero.com reports, Juventus are being scouting the likes ofwho are all transfer targets of a lot of big Premier League clubs.​Mbappe, for example, is a top summer target of Arsenal given that the Frenchman is tipped to become the next Henry.after Karim Benzema. As for, he’s also being tracked by Manchester United and Chelsea who are set to begin a bidding war to sign the promising Portuguese star in the summer.