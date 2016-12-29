Revealed: which Chelsea, Real players are on Milan’s radar once Chinese take over
29 December at 12:45AC Milan are interested in signing Cesc Fabregas, Isco AND Mateo Kovacic, this morning’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport can reveal.
Though the Spaniard has been playing more of late - starting the recent 3-0 crushing of Bournemouth - he still hasn't got a new deal on the horizon.
All of Coach Antonio Conte's talk about Fabregas staying doesn't seem to have mentioned next season, when he is set to leave. Italy is a very realistic destination for him.
AC Milan's winter will be a very quiet one, however, with their delayed takeover from Sino-Europe Sports leaving them stuck in a rut, unable to spend anything.
This operation would be for next June, as would be the Rossoneri's approach for two Real Madrid wantaways. With Coach Zinedine Zidane still snobbing the likes of Isco and Mateo Kovacic, the Rossoneri are following both players very closely, as they did this summer.
Could they be potential 2017 moves?
