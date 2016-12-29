Though the Spaniard has been playing more of late - starting the recent 3-0 crushing of Bournemouth - he still hasn't got a new deal on the horizon.

All of Coach Antonio Conte's talk about Fabregas staying doesn't seem to have mentioned

AC Milan's winter will be a very quiet one, however, with their delayed takeover from Sino-Europe Sports leaving them stuck in a rut, unable to spend anything.

This operation would be for next June, as would be the Rossoneri's approach for two Real Madrid wantaways. With Coach Zinedine Zidane still snobbing the likes of Isco and Mateo Kovacic, the Rossoneri are following both players very closely, as they did this summer.

Could they be potential 2017 moves?

next season, when he is set to leave. Italy is a very realistic destination for him.