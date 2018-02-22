Revealed: which players will leave Barcelona in the summer

SHOW GALLERY

Spanish giants FC Barcelonahave decided as to which players will leave the club this summer, Mundo Deportivo understands.



The club thrashed Italian giants Roma 4-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals yesterday and are also currently leading the charts in the La Liga. Despite that though, the club feels that some players have to be moved on.



Mundo Deportivo have revealed a list of players who the Catalan club will be willing to sell in the upcoming transfer window.



Aleix Vidal wants to leave as he wants to play more than he currently is. And Rafinha, who joined Inter Milan on loan this past January, is likely to head out on a permanent basis to the nerazzurri. And with Carlos Alena knocking on the first team doors and Arthur already signed, time for Andre Gomes is up and he'd up for sale in the summer too. Same could be the case with Denis, who doesn't want to move himself but the club wants to sell him.



Paco Alcacer too seems set to be moved on.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)