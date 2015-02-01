Serie A giants Juventus were out to scout two players during yesterday’s cracking game between Liverpool and Tottenham at Anfield, say IlBianconero.

The game turned out to the one of the best of the season so far. It ended 2-2, but was full of controversies, long-range goals, misses and slip-ups. It was settled by a last-second Harry Kane spot-kick, which came minutes after the Englishman had missed one from the spot and had failed to hand Spurs a lead.

While the game was a treat to watch, Juventus were scouting two of their targets- Liverpool’s Emre Can and Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.

While Can has drawn heavy links with Juventus over a free transfer next summer, talks regarding a possible move are still continuing. As far as Eriksen is concerned, the Dane will not leave Spurs until a fee in the region of about 60 million pounds is offered.

Apart from that, Juventus were also looking at Mauricio Pochettino and how he set out his team against the Reds, with Juventus’ Champions League Round of 16 game against the Premier League giants coming up.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)