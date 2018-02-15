Revealed: who is Manchester City target, Rafael Leão?
15 February at 17:50Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will not rest on their laurels. Indeed, they have already begun laying the groundwork for their summer transfer activity, with a view to further success in the future.
According to The Sun, the Citizens have identified Sporting CP forward Rafael Leão as one of their prime targets. The 18-year-old only made his debut for Jorge Jesus’ team on Sunday evening against Feirense, but he has shown sufficient quality at youth level for City scouts to believe he is the real deal.
With Chelsea and Manchester United also keeping a close eye on his development, it seems Pep Guardiola’s club wants to beat off the competition early and secure another of the continent’s most highly-rated prospects. If reports are to be believed, they are willing to pay around €25 million to persuade the Lisbon giants to sell.
Despite his tender years, the Angola-born striker is hugely impressive from a physical point of view and would have absolutely no problems settling into English football in that regard. He combines physical power with fantastic acceleration, which makes him an ideal fit for Guardiola’s high tempo style of play.
Having scored five goals in six UEFA Youth League matches this season, there is no doubt he has the temperament in front of goal to succeed at a higher level. Though primarily a striker, he can also be deployed to good effect in a wide left position in either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation. He has also contributed six goals in 11 games for Sporting’s B team in the Segunda Liga.
Jesus, who is known to be a very demanding tactician, has praised the youngster’s skill repeatedly, but admits he must improve his concentration when out of possession if he is to make the step up. Only time will tell where his long-term future lies but, should it be in Manchester, he will be one very exciting addition to Pep’s star-studded squad.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
