AC Milan’s Chinese owners could sell the club at the end of the season, Calciomercato.com had exclusively reported last week. Several top sources and papers in Italy have confirmed our exclusive news and TelelombardiaAs we reported earlier last week,wants sell the club at the end of the season with Highbridge and Elliot Group that would enter in control of the club looking for new investors interested in buying the club. Telelombardia ​According to the group that wants to acquire a majority share in the club is theThe company has 19 shopping malls in Saudi Arabia and Fawaz Alhokair, the founder and owner of the company, is a property developer.​What is the Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Group doing in Milan? The group is already active in theThe Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Group is also planning to build the biggest shopping mall in Europe in Rome in an financial operation worth €1.5 billion.