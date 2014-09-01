Revealed: who is the guy who interrupted Conte’s press conference today
15 February at 21:10Antonio Conte’s press conference was interrupted today by a prankster who gave the Chelsea boss a Manchester United t-shirt signed José Mourinho. Conte and Chelsea’s chief media officer did not take it very well and reacted coldly when the guy interrupted the press conference.
The Italian tactician was not impressed at all.
The guy who stormed in the press conference today is Stefano Corti, a ‘reporter’ of the Italian TV program Le Iene.
Approximately one month ago, Corti also met José Mourinho in Manchester to gift him a Manchester United shirt with the name of Antonio Conte and a number one printed in its back.
The Special One was asked to sign a shirt of Manchester United and found out later that it had Conte written in its back.
The reaction of the Red Devils’ boss, however, way less serious than Conte’s although it has to be said that Mourinho was stopped right in front of his hotel, while Conte was interrupted during an official event in front of journalists and cameras.
