Who is Mario Beretta: the new technical coordinator of AC Milan’s academy
09 February at 13:3058-year-old Italian coach Mario Beretta has sat on many benches throughout his career, including the likes of Saronno, Como, Ternana, Chievo, Parma, Siena, Lecce, Torino and PAOK.
However, since a brief spell in charge of Latina back in 2014, he has taken a step back from coaching. Instead, he decided to focus his efforts on improving young players.
Now, after doing a splendid job at Cagliari where he completely revamped the youth sector, he is ready to become the new technical coordinator of AC Milan’s academy.
According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, he has been chosen personally be technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli and will work alongside Filippo Galli, the current director of the youth set up.
The Rossoneri’s long-term plan largely revolves around the growth of young players, and their dream is to have a squad largely made up of youngsters developed within the confines of Milanello. Time will tell whether Beretta is able to build on the great work already done by Galli and his colleagues.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
