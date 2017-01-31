Revealed: Who was Real Madrid’s most wanted player in the January window
02 February at 16:20Real Madrid have had a pretty quiet January transfer window, just like the most of European clubs with the exception of PSG as the French side managed to lure the likes of Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg and Goncalo Guedes from Benfica for a fee in the region of € 30 million each.
According to reports in Spain, however, Real Madrid received several requests for one of their most promising strikers during the last transfer window. As.com reports that Mariano Diaz was the most wanted Real Madrid player in the January window with offers for the promising hit-man coming from everywhere around Europe.
The Spanish paper claims that Real Madrid received offers from ten different clubs for the 23-year-old striker, including those of Sporting Gijon, Liverpool, Sporting CP and Almeria. Real Madrid wanted to sell the player on loan but Mariano decided to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu to challenge the Merengues’ main strikers Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata. Mariano Diaz has five goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.
