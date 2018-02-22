Revealed: who will replace Sergio Ramos against Juventus tonight
11 April at 11:20Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos will be suspended for tonight’s Champions League clash against Juventus. The Spanish centre-back will have to watch his teammates from the sidelines alongside Nacho who sustained an injury before the Merengues’ opening clash in Turin against Juventus last week.
Zidane finds himself short of options in defence with Raphael Varane who is the only reliable centre-back at his disposal.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, Zidane is going to replace Sergio Ramos with young centre defender Vallejo tonight.
The Spaniard, 21, has only eight appearances in all competitions with Real Madrid so far this season.
Zidane, however, also has a plan B. The Frenchman, in fact, could decide to field Casemiro in centre defence with Mateo Kovacic starting in the middle of the park.
As for Juventus, Max Allegri should play with a 4-3-3 line-up with Douglas Costa, Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain up front. Paulo Dybala was sent off in Turin and will be suspended tonight.
Go to comments