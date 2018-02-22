Revealed: Why AC Milan refused to hire Donadoni

Roberto Donadoni met Milan today, the club where he spent the majority of his playing career, and the Rossoneri edged his Bologna side out 2-1. Donadoni has never hidden his desire to one day to crown his career by sitting on the Milan bench as a coach, but so far this idea has not come into fruition.



Details revealed- today's edition of Tuttosport speaks of how Donadoni has been repeatedly an idea for Milan and why t has never been made concrete. The reason has been the skepticism of former president Silvio Berlusconi, who did not see the right 'physique du role' in Donadoni to guide the Rossoneri.



Many coaches have come and gone at MIlan in recent seasons and the latest, one Gennaro Gattuso, recently signed an extension, so Roberto Donadoni will have to keep dreaming of the role for now.