Revealed: Why AC Milan star winger must restart new contract negotiations

AC Milan star winger Suso is one of the rossoneri best players this season. The former Liverpool flop has six goals and nine assists in 28 games in all competitions and played a key role in AC Milan’s Italian Super Cup win against Juventus, AC Milan’s first trophy in the last six years.



The Spanish winger had agreed terms on a new deal with Adriano Galliani who, however, will leave the club in the next few days as Sino-Europe is ready to complete the takeover of the Serie A giants.



Suso is on a € 1-million-a-year deal until 2019 and had agreed a contract extension with pay rise. Suso’s new salary should have been in the region of € 2 million-a-year plus add-ons. New Chinese owners, however, have failed to make contact with Suso’s entourage to offer him a contract extension.



With Galliani leaving the club in the next few days, Suso will be forced to start new contract talks from the beginning sitting around the negotiations table with the club’s new owners.