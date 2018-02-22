Revealed: Why Arsenal and Chelsea managerial target rejected offer from China
30 March at 20:00During an interview with France Football, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim admitted to receiving an offer from China in January and revealed the reasons why he chose to remain with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. Here is what he had to say:
“The club offers me a good salary and working conditions. At the moment, at 43 years old, I’m happy here. I’m very mature and my goal is to reach more than 1,000 games on the touchline. Because of my skills and qualities, I can have opportunities. I do not feel inferior to anyone.
“Status and recognition have changed. Money is not everything. I rejected a major proposal from China because I remain ambitious and aim to compete at the highest level in Europe. Everyone has their own methodology, their own qualities, but I never think that someone is better than me.
“President Dmitry Rybolovlev renewed my contract until 2020. He shows his support, even if it is not in public. Internally, I have always been made aware of his confidence, even at the height of the rumours back in 2016.”
(France Football)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
