It is no secret that Max Allegri has plenty of options were he to choose to leave Turin: both Arsenal, Barcelona and now Tottenham are interested in the Juventus Coach should he choose to leave the J Stadium in the summer.

The reasons are many, and include his long list of trophies (three Scudetti, two with the Turinese outfit) and the fact that he took the unfancied Bianconeri to the Champions League final in 2015.

There’s more, however: despite the talk of the Juventus dressing room being unsettled this season - including defender Leonardo Bonucci getting into a spat with his Coach and being suspended for a game - the idea is that Allegri is popular because he’s able to juggle many stars and keep everyone happier than they would be elsewhere.

Think of Douglas Costa at Bayern, the Brazilian suddenly finding himself short of playing time and reportedly expressing the wish to leave. The same with Isco, Morata and James Rodriguez at Real Madrid.

Allegri, for his part, has used everyone at Juventus. Despite his injuries, Mehdi Benatia has played 911 minutes (according to transfermarkt), while Marko Pjaca has played 513. Mario Lemina has 957.



Lorenzo Bettoni, @LoreBetto