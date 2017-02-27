Revealed: Why Benteke wants to leave Crystal Palace already
28 February at 21:33Crystal Palace star Christian Benteke is reportedly considering leaving his club at the end of the season as the Belgium striker is frustrated with his current situation in South London. The former Liverpool striker has only scored one goal since Sam Allardyce was appointed as the Eagles’ boss this past December but that’s not the only reason behind the striker’s unhappiness.
According to a report of the Daily Telegraph, Benteke is also unhappy with his relationship with some of his teammates, Andros Townsend in particular. The duo had an argument during Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the week-end and the two Eagles’ stars are said to be not on good terms now despite Allardyce’s denials.
Benteke is reportedly considering leaving his club with many European sides queuing to know his transfer status. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is said to be a long-time admirer of the former Liverpool flop Inter, Juventus and AC Milan in Italy are also linked with a possible summer move for the 26-year-old.
Go to comments