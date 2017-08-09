Revealed: Why Borussia Dortmund have told Barcelona to pay € 150m for Dembélé
09 August at 17:30Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembélé has emerged as a top transfer priority for Barcelona with the La Liga giants who are looking for a replacement of Neymar.
According to reports in Spain, Barcelona want to sign both the French winger and Coutinho and they will open talks with Borussia Dortmund once they have sealed the transfer of the talented Liverpool star.
Borussia Dortmund, however, have already informed the representatives of Barcelona that Dembélé’s price-tag is € 150 million.
Mundo Deportivo reveals why the Bundesliga giants have slapped such a huge price-tag on the 20-year-old winger who swapped Rennes with Borussia only one week ago for a reported fee of € 15 million.
It has emerged that Dembélé’s former club Rennes agreed a 25% next sale clause last summer, which means Borussia Dortmund must sell Dembélé for at least € 130 million if they want to get € 100 million out of their star’s sale.
