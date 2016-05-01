Revealed: why Claudio Ranieri has blocked striker’s Leicester City exit
05 January at 18:15Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has blocked the exit of unhappy striker Leonardo Ulloa, the Sun reports. According to the British tabloid, Ranieri has not given the Argentinian striker green light to leave the King Power Stadium as the Foxes will be left short of options in their attacking department this month with Ryiad Mahrez and Islam Slimani joining Algeria national team for the Africa cup of nations.
Despite not being a regular starter, the 30-year-old striker managed six goals in 35 appearances last season but the arrival of Slimani from Sporting CP last summer has reduced Ulloa’s game time this season.
The centre forward has only played 450 minutes in all competitions so far this season and has asked to leave the club to get more game time.
WBA and Hull City are said to be interested in welcoming the player’s services, but Ranieri has blocked the striker’s exit not to be left short of options in attack in January. Ulloa, however, may be allowed to leave in case Algeria are eliminated from the Africa cup of nations causing an early return of both Mahrez and Slimani.
