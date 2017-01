Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has blocked the exit of unhappy striker Leonardo Ulloa , the Sun reports. According to the British tabloid,joining Algeria national team for the Africa cup of nations.Despite not being a regular starter, the 30-year-old striker managed six goals in 35 appearances last season but the arrival of Slimani from Sporting CP last summer has reduced Ulloa’s game time this season.The centre forward has only playedWBA and Hull City are said to be interested in welcoming the player’s services, but Ranieri has blocked the striker’s exit not to be left short of options in attack in January. Ulloa, however, may be allowed to leave in case Algeria are eliminated from the Africa cup of nations causing an early return of both Mahrez and Slimani.