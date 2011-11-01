Revealed: Why Conte doesn’t want Italy return
04 February at 12:30Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is being linked with becoming Italy coach again at the end of the season but according to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport (via Ilbianconero), the Italian tactician is not happy with how the new chiefs of the Italian football federation have been handling his possible return on the azzurri bench.
New FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has recently revealed that he will soon talk with Conte to offer him the Italy job but Conte has denied that he will be leaving Chelsea before the end of his contract in 2019.
Even though the former Juventus manager is expected to leave South-West London at the end of the season, Conte seems not willing to make Italy return as he is not happy with the recent public claims made by Costacurta and other chiefs of the FIGC.
According to the Italian paper, Roberto Mancini is the leading candidate to take over at Italy once the current season comes to an end. In the meantime, Italy U-21 boss Gigi Di Biagio will be appointed as the azzurri interim coach.
