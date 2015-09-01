Revealed: Why Crystal Palace are ahead of Galatasaray, WBA in hunt for Liverpool outcast
31 January at 10:10It’s old news at this stage that Crystal Palace are preparing a last-ditch move for the French international Mamadou Sakho, a report Sky Sport News have confirmed in the last few hours.
This morning’s edition of L’Equipe (via Le10Sport), however, makes out that the Eagles are favourites for a very good reason: they’re willing to pay up front for the 26-year-old, and not offer loan deals like rivals Stoke City, West Bromwich, Southampton and Galatasaray.
The South Londoners are, in fact, ready to pay the 23 million required to sign the French international.
New boss Sam Allardyce is pulling out all the stops to bolster the back line, and has already recruited Patrick Van Aanholt from Sunderland for approximately £13m to ensure this.
He has also looked for former Juventini Patrice Evra and Martin Caceres, though the former has since found his way to Marseille.
It looks like last summer’s tour has ended Sakho’s career: the former PSG captain being sent home from the USA by Coach Jurgen Klopp for being late for meetings and apparently not taking his job seriously.
This came in the wake of a suspension for taking PEDs, which kept the Frenchman out of Euro 2016.
