Revealed: Why Darjo Srna has put Barcelona talks on hold
02 January at 18:39Croatia captain Darjo Srna is Barcelona’s top priority target for the winter transfer window. The experienced defender would be the perfect addition to the blaugrana squad as the LaLiga giants want a solid defender to join the Nou Camp before signing Joao Cancelo from Valencia next summer.
Today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, however, reports that the Croatian defender has yet to agree to terms with Barcelona as the Nou Camp hierarchy are offering him less money than what he currently gets at Shaktar Donetsk.
The Ukraine giants’ president Rinat Akhmetov has given him a chance to join a big club before the end of his career, but Srna is still on two minds as he would prefer not to get a smaller salary than his current one. On the other, hand, however, he knows that he’s not going to be given another chance to join a big European club like Barcelona given that he will 35 next season, not to mention that the blaugrana have already agreed the price-tag for Valencia defender Joao Cancelo who will join Barcelona at the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign.
Share on