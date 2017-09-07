Revealed: Why Draxler’s Barcelona move collapsed
08 September at 12:30Barcelona refused to sign Julian Draxler in the last days of the summer transfer window, Mundo Deportivo repors.
The Germany International is reported to have told his national team teammates that he hoped he could move to Barcelona as the blaugrana were struggling to sign both Coutinho and Di Maria. The La Liga giants, however, refused to sign Draxler as the Germany star was not in their summer shopping list.
Draxler is not a player Barcelona would have sign to improve their attacking department and they opted to keep Deulofeu and sign Dembélé to replace Neymar who joined Psg for € 222 million.
Psg also blocked the exit of Draxler after the sales of Blaise Matuidi to Juventus and Gregorz Krychowiak to West Bromwich Albion.
Barcelona signed Dembélé for € 150 million in the last week of the summer transfer window. The Frenchman will have to fill the boots of Neymar who has become the most expensive player ever. Will he be enough to make the Cam Nou crowd forget O’Ney?
