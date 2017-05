Barcelona are still monitoring the situation around Europe as the blaugrana are still looking for a possible replacement of Luis Enrique for the next campaign. The Spanish boss has already announced that he will be leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season and a host of managers are already being linked with a move to Cataluña. According to Sport.es , Everton boss Ronald Koeman is one of Barcelona’s options although there are some pros and cons regarding a possible appointment of the Dutchman as the next blaugrana head coach.Trouble is, Koeman has a € 8 million release clause which Barcelona are not willing to activate as they believe the manager’s minimum transfer fee is just too high for them.​Barcelona are not open to pay any release clause to hire a new manager in the summer but theare said to be looking for a manager who is already familiar with Barcelona and its footballing culture.That’s why Real Sociedad’sis also being considered as a possible replacement for Luis Enrique. The former Barcelona B manager, however, could also have a release clause which should be lower than Koeman’s.RB Salzburg’sha also being monitored by representatives of Barcelona and even if the Spaniard does not have a huge International experience, he’s very confident with the style of football of Barcelona.are not concrete options anymore as neither of them has a Barcelona pedigree which, at the moment, is the most important feature that Luis Enrique’s possible replacement must have.