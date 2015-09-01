Revealed: Why Everton boss Koeman ‘not likely to become the next Barcelona manager’
01 May at 14:12Barcelona are still monitoring the situation around Europe as the blaugrana are still looking for a possible replacement of Luis Enrique for the next campaign. The Spanish boss has already announced that he will be leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season and a host of managers are already being linked with a move to Cataluña.
According to Sport.es, Everton boss Ronald Koeman is one of Barcelona’s options although there are some pros and cons regarding a possible appointment of the Dutchman as the next blaugrana head coach. Koeman is a former Barcelona player and his background would undoubtedly help him to beat the other candidates in race for the Barcelona job. Trouble is, Koeman has a € 8 million release clause which Barcelona are not willing to activate as they believe the manager’s minimum transfer fee is just too high for them.
Barcelona are not open to pay any release clause to hire a new manager in the summer but the Camp Nou hierarchy are said to be looking for a manager who is already familiar with Barcelona and its footballing culture.
That’s why Real Sociedad’s Eusebio Sancristan is also being considered as a possible replacement for Luis Enrique. The former Barcelona B manager, however, could also have a release clause which should be lower than Koeman’s.
RB Salzburg’s Óscar García Junyent ha also being monitored by representatives of Barcelona and even if the Spaniard does not have a huge International experience, he’s very confident with the style of football of Barcelona.
Jorge Sampaoli and Jurgen Klopp are not concrete options anymore as neither of them has a Barcelona pedigree which, at the moment, is the most important feature that Luis Enrique’s possible replacement must have.
