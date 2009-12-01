Revealed: Why Falcao China January move collapsed

President of Tianjin Quanjian Shu Yuhi has released an interview with Chinese media to discuss the club’s transfer policy. The club’s owner has revealed that he came close to signing AS Monaco star Radamel Falcao but manager Fabio Cannavaro blocked the Colombian striker’s signing last January.



“A few weeks ago Jorge Mendes was here in China to discuss the transfer of Radamel Falcao. It was a done deal, but Cannavaro said he was not interested in signing the Colombian striker. He [Cannavaro] said Falcao would have failed to adapt to the team’s style, I had to say sorry to Jorge.”



Shu Yuhui, however, has also said that he will try to sign one big striker in the future. His side were heavily linked with signing Chelsea star Diego Costa this past January.



“We won’t have any budget limit in June but many players have already snubbed a move to the club. We will do everything to sign a big striker.”

