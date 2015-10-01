Revealed: why Goretzka rejected Juve, Liverpool and Barcelona
02 January at 17:00Although Schalke 04 have officially denied that Leon Goretzka will be joining Bayern Munich at the end of the season, German media insists the German International will be joining the Bavarians as a free agent at the end of the current campaign.
Goretzka, 22, is regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe and clubs like Juventus, Liverpool and Barcelona had been linked with welcoming his services.
Bayern Munich, however, are believed to have beaten competition and are thought to have already wrapped up an agreement with the talented German midfielder.
Today’s edition of Bild reveals why Goretzka has decided to join Bayern Munich and snub potential moves to Juventus, Liverpool and Barcelona.
The German paper claims Bayern Munich assistant Herman Gerland played a vital role in persuading Goretzka to accept the offer of Bayern Munich. Gerland, in fact, is not only Bayern’s assistan but also a very close friend of Goretzka’s family.
