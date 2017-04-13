Revealed: Why Inter, Man Utd target Manolas wants to leave AS Roma
13 April at 14:35According to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma are set to miss their star defender Kostas Manolas in the summer with the Greece centre-back who has been targeted by some of the best European clubs, including Inter and Manchester United.
The Italian paper claims Manolas wants to leave AS Roma because the club has failed to give him the contract extension they promised last summer. Former AS Roma’s DS Walter Sabatini promised Manolas he would have had a better salary in short time but the club has failed to propose the former Olympiakos star a new salary.
Manchester United are long time admirers of the 25-year-old who is also the priority target of Inter with the nerazzurri that will be looking to strengthen their defence at the end of the season.
Manolas joined AS Roma in summer 2015 for € 13 million but his sale in the summer would cost potential suitors somewhere in the region of € 40 million.
