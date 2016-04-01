Revealed: Why José Mourinho has blocked Ashley Young’s Man Utd exit
28 January at 10:20Manchester United’s winger Ashley Young is being struggling to get regular game time under José Mourinho so far this season as the Englishman has only played 548 minutes in all competitions so far this season and has only started five times with the Red Devils in the current campaign.
Therefore, the 31-year-old winger is being linked with leaving the Old Trafford in the winter transfer window but reports in England claim that José Mourinho doesn’t want to sell Young in the current transfer campaign.
The Manchester Evening Standard explains that the Special One does not want to be left short of options in attack after the departure of Memphis Depay and has informed the former Aston Villa star that he won’t be leaving the Old Trafford in January.
Young’s Manchester United deal expires in 2018 but the club have an option to extend his stay for one more season. Anthony Martial will also remain at the club despite lack of game time. The Frenchman is said to be happy at the Old Trafford despite Mourinho’s recent criticisms.
