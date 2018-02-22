Revealed: why Juventus’ Serie A title could give Man Utd & Arsenal transfer boost
02 May at 15:25Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United have received encouragement in signing Dries Mertens as the Belgium international is looking to leave Napoli after their chances of winning the Scudetto suffered a blow following his side’s defeat to Fiorentina.
Maurizio Sarri’s side are second in the table with with 84 points after 35 games, trailing leaders Juventus by four points. The Turin club are two wins away from winning the league and the Old Lady could help the English clubs in signing Mertens.
According to the Express, The 30-year-old has a release clause that will not be a trouble for Arsenal or the Red Devils to match.
Napoli would be keen on retaining the player and their chairman, Aurelio De Laurentiis has prioritised securing his future as a priority ahead of the summer transfer window. De Laurentiis latest plans could suffer a blow as Mertens could be looking for a way out after the end of the season.
