Revealed: why Manchester United rejected chance to sign Ribery
24 September at 16:35Sir Alex Ferguson is remembered for unearthing a few gems in his career... but getting a few wrong, too.
Though he is remembered for discovering Cristiano Ronaldo, he also tried to push Eric Djemba-Djemba on the league, among others.
However, Labour politicians Alistair Campbell goes one better, claiming today tHat the Manchester United legend had the chance to sign Franck Ribéry when the latter was still only a Marseille player, but ended up turning him down.
According to The Times (via Express), Campbell said that Ferguson was watching Franck Ribery, the Marseilles winger...but decided by half-time that he was not good enough for United.”
The Frenchman ended up going to Bayern Munich instead, and winning everything possible with the Bavarians, including a Champions League title.
A true leader at the Allianz Arena, Ribéry was a bargain at €25 million, winning seven Champions League trophies and also arriving third in the 2013 Ballon d’Or rankings.
