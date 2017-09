Sir Alex Ferguson is remembered for unearthing a few gems in his career... but getting a few wrong, too.Though he is remembered for discovering Cristiano Ronaldo, he also tried to push Eric Djemba-Djemba on the league, among others.However, Labour politicians Alistair Campbell goes one better, claiming today tHat the Manchester United legend had the chance to signwhen the latter was still only a Marseille player, but ended up turning him down. According to The Times (via Express) , Campbell said that Ferguson was watching Franck Ribery, the Marseilles winger...but decided by half-time that he was not good enough for United.”The Frenchman ended up going to Bayern Munich instead, and winning everything possible with the Bavarians, including a Champions League title.A true leader at the Allianz Arena, Ribéry was a bargain at €25 million, winning seven Champions League trophies and also arriving third in the 2013 Ballon d’Or rankings.