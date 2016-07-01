Revealed: why Marco Fassone didn’t show up for yesterday’s AC Milan clash
21 September at 14:45AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone did not attend AC Milan’s home game against SPAL yesterday and many have been wondering why the rossoneri director did not show up at the San Siro for the diavoli clash against SPAL.
La Repubblica has investigated the case and has found out the reason why Fassone did not attend the AC Milan clash from the stands.
According to the Italian paper, Fassone stayed home due to a very bad flu that did not allow him to leave his property, not even to watch the rossoneri from the stands of the San Siro.
Fassone did surely watch the game from home enjoying the rossoneri 2-0 against newly-promoted side SPAL.
AC Milan made the most of two penalty kicks scored by Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessié and have now 12 points in 5 games. Vincenzo Montella’s side, in fact, have won all the Serie A games so far this season except for the away clash to Lazio lost for 4-1.
