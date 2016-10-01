Milan are very interested in Everton Gerard Deulofeu, but have frustrated and mystified fans with their unwillingness to go for the Spaniard.

Our sources have recently confirmed why: according to writer Pasquale Guarro, Deulofeu’s agent all but promised Milan that the Rossoneri would be able to nab the Spaniard on loan, without having to pay the Toffees anything.

With their current takeover being repeatedly postponed and now set to take place in March, the Rossoneri can’t afford any major investments, especially because they’re focussing on Lazio’s Keita Balde Diao.

Deulofeu has shined very bright in brief starting stints at Goodison Park, scoring 5 goals and providing 11 assists in two seasons with Everton.

Things have gone a little differently this year, with the former Barcelona product barely seeing the pitch (4 EPL starts) under new Coach Ronald Koeman.

The new Chinese owners agree that they only want the 22-year-old if they don’t have to pay Everton anything.

New director of Sport Alessandro Mirabelli has made it very clear that Keita, who has scored five Serie A goals this season, is to be Milan’s new winger.