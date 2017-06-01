Revealed: Why Morata rejected AC Milan in favour of Chelsea move
02 January at 16:20Alvaro Morata was a transfer target of several top clubs last summer but the Spaniard eventually decided to join Chelsea. The former Real Madrid star wanted to have more game time and opted to move to the Stamford Bridge where he has finally met Antonio Conte, one of his biggest fan in Europe.
Conte wanted to sign Morata at Juventus in 2014 but when the bianconeri did actually sign the Spaniard, Conte had already resigned.
Morata had also been chased by AC Milan last summer but the talented striker decided to snub a move to the San Siro and join the Stamford Bridge hierarchy instead.
Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reveals the reason why Morata decided to reject AC Milan offer and move to South West London.
The Spaniard is still every well linked with Juventus and a move to AC Milan would have been a kind of betrayal for his former club.
Morata has recently confirmed that he’d be happy to return to Juventus voting a survey launched by one of his Instagram fan pages.
Go to comments