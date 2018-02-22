Daniele Orsato has found himself in the middle of a storm after Saturday’s Inter-Juventus. The bianconeri sealed a controversial 3-2 away win at San Siro and Orsato’s refereeing was harshly criticized by the majority of Italian football fans and media as well as Inter CEOItalians are still arguing all over social media about Orsato’s decision.that was not shown to the Juventus midfielder in the second half for a clear foul on Rafinha.After Pjanic’s foul, VAR assistantsValeri and Giallatini’s intervention should have made Orsato understand that Pjanic’s should be booked for the second time in the game but the referee couldn’t get the suggestion and failed to show Pjanic a deserved second yellow card.