Revealed: Why Renato Sanches joined Swansea instead of AC Milan
26 September at 13:00Renato Sanches had been heavily linked with moves to Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan in the summer but the Portuguese starlet eventually joined Swansea on loan in the deadline day of the summer transfer window.
Bayern Munich accepted to sell the player on loan to make him get some more experience and play on a regular basis in a top European league.
AC Milan had been close to signing the Portuguese starlet so much so the player talked to Carlo Ancelotti to request a move to the San Siro.
Bayern Munich however, opted to sell the player to Swansea instead. Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the Bundesliga giants opted for the Premier League side for two reasons: the first one is an economic one and the second one is technical given that the player will probably play more games in England than what he would have done in Italy.
