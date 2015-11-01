Revealed: Why West Ham refused to sign Renato Sanches and Krychowiak

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan has revealed the Hammers had been offered the chance to sign both Gregorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches but the Hammers’ boss Slaven Bilic refused to sign both midfielders. Ktychowiak has eventually joined WBA on loan whilst Renato Sanches is a new Swasea player. The Portugal starlet has also joined the Swans on a temporary transfer.



Sullivan has also revealed why Bilic refused to sign the former Psg and Bayern Munich stars: "Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has. As a Board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season."



​Sullivan has also revealed how West Ham failed to land William Carvalho who had also been linked with a move to Juventus: "It is no secret that we made a club record bid for Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho but unfortunately that offer was rejected a couple of weeks ago. Late last night [on the 31st of August] Sporting Lisbon made contact to accept the original offer, but unfortunately it was just too late in the day, and we simply did not have enough time to put the player through a medical.”

