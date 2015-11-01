Revealed: Why West Ham rejected chance to sign former Juventus defender
31 January at 22:42West Ham have been linked with a late move for former Juventus defender Martin Caceres whose contract with the Serie A giants expires at the end of the last campaign. Caceres is believed to be one of the most wanted defenders in Europe as the former Barcelona man is available in the market as a free agent.
According to a report of the Mirror, however, West am have rejected the chance to sign the Uruguay International due to the player’s economic demands. Caceres, in fact, is said to have requested a weekly wages in the region of £ 100.000, a sum that the Hammers can’t afford to spend.
The versatile Uruguayan defender has played for Juventus, Barcelona and Sevilla throughout his career and has 69 appearances and three goals with Uruguay national team. Serie A side Fiorentina are also being linked with a January transfer. Being a free agent, Caceres can join any club anytime after the end of the January transfer window.
Share on