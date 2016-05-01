Revealed: why Zidane prefers Hazard over Dybala
13 December at 16:00Real Madrid are keen to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window and several big names are being linked with a move the Santiago Bernabeu. The likes of Paulo Dybala and Eden Hazard top the Merengues’ shopping list and according to Don Balon Zidane prefers the Chelsea star to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.
The question is: why the Frenchman would bid for the Chelsea ace and not for the Juventus star? According to the Spanish news outlet Zidane prefers Hazard because he considers the Belgian more ready than Dybala to play for Real Madrid.
The Juventus star has had too many highs and lows so far this season and Zidane would prefer Hazard to move to the Bernabeu.
In addition to that, Hazard would be a better replacement for Gareth Bale who could be leaving Real Madrid in the summer. Hazard has been playing as an attacking winger whilst Dybala has been mostly playing as an attacking midfielder or support striker.
Go to comments