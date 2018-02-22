Revealed: Zamparini advises Dybala to leave Juventus
27 April at 11:45During an interview with Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has discussed Paulo Dybala’s situation at Juventus, saying that he has advised the Argentine forward to leave the Bianconeri if he harbours ambition of becoming one of the world’s best players. Here is what he had to say:
“When the criticism first started, I advised him to go to Spain,” revealed the man who first brought La Joya to Serie A. “He’s the new Messi. I still back him, even now when everyone is having a go at him. He’s too restricted by tactics in Italy, and he should move to either the Premier League or La Liga in order to mature definitively. His value? Juve paid €40 million, but now he is worth around €150 million.”
Check out our gallery as we reveal which other world famous superstars had their careers launched by Zamparini at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Sicily.
(Tuttosport)
Go to comments