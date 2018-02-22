Revealed: Zidane reveals biggest concern ahead of Juventus- Real Madrid
20 March at 16:55Reports from Marca sugest that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane fears the threat of Juventus, ahead of Los Blancos' Champions League clash against the Old Lady.
While Real Madrid had to go past Unai Emery's Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Juventus managed to pip Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the previous round. The quarter-final clash between the two sides will first see the Los Blancos travel to Turin and the second one will see Juve visit the Bernabeu.
Marca believe that while Real Madrid did win 6-3 against Girona recently, Zidane fears the threat of Juventus and one big thing he fears is the side's ability to score from set-pieces. Gonzalo Higuain and co have found the back of the net 19 times.
Zidane is concerned by the fact that his team let in three goals against Girona and feels Juventus can hit them in that area to trouble them when the clubs lock horns in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
