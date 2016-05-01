Review: Liverpool vs Arsenal 4-0, here is how the players did (ratings)
27 August at 22:21Arsenal were humiliated after a 4 -0 defeat against the powerful Liverpool at Anfield. The home side dominated the whole game and the scoreboard wasn’t a full representation of the match as Arsenal could have conceded more. The goals came from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mo Saleh and late substitute, Daniel Sturridge.
The first goal came from a header by Firmino in the 17th minute after Liverpool continued to put pressure on Arsenal’s weak back three. In the 40th minute, Mane scored from a counter attack as he took on Holding and shot into the bottom left handside of the net.
After half time, Ramsay came off after a passive performance from him but it got worse for the gunners as Mo Salah struck a third goal for Liverpool when Hector Bellerin lost the ball. Sturridge came on to add to the scoresheet when he headed in Salah’s cross.
Arsenal continue to disappoint and it gets worse for Arsenal fans as reports over Oxlade Chamberlain and Sanchez’s future remain to be unanswered.
Line-Ups and Player ratings:
Arsenal:
Peter Cech: 6
Holding: 4
Koscielny:4
Monreal: 4
Oxlade Chamberlain: 4
Ramsey: 4
Xhaka:5
Bellerin: 4
Ozil: 4
Sanchez:6
Welbeck: 5
Subs:
Lacazette: 5
Giroud: 5
Coquelin: 5
Tops: Cech
Flops: Chamberlain, Ramsay, Ozil, Holding
Liverpool:
Karius: 6
Gomez: 6
Matip: 7
Can: 7
Moreno: 6
Henderson: 7
Wijnaldum: 7
Salah: 8
Firmino: 7
Mane:8
Subs:
Moreno: 6
Milner
Sturridge: 7
Tops: Mane, Salah, Firmino
Flops: Karius
Umerah Riyasat @umerahx
Go to comments