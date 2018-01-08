Ribery: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo robbed me of one Ballon d’Or’
08 January at 22:00Franck Ribery spoke about what happened back in 2013 as he was one of the finalists for the Balon d'Or alongside Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the French press (via Mundo Deportivo) :
" 2013 Balon D'Or? They robbed me. It's incredible since I had a big year and won a ton of trophies. I gave it my all and I think that I deserved that Balon d'Or. It wasn't fair. France Football? I did not have my own country behind me. I saw it with my own eyes as the French said that Cristiano Ronaldo had to win after his performance against Sweden. Did anyone want me or Messi to win the award? Of course not....".
Ribery is still with Bayern Munich as he appeared in 15 games on the season and he scored 2 goals. He is now 34 years old as he hasn't been seeing much playing time in Munich...
Go to comments