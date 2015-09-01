Richarlison is set to join Watford: Here is why Milan did not complete a deal for him
02 August at 22:30Milan have had a very impressive transfer market so far as they acquired 10 new players (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini and André Silva) and they aren't done yet. Fassone and Mirabelli stated that the rossoneri club are still looking for a few more pieces as their hunt for a striker continues.
They had interest in Brazilian talent Richarlison but in the end , the youngster is now set to join Watford from Fluminense. Why did Milan stop their pursuit of him? According to Sky Sports UK Southamerican expert Tim Vickery (via the HertfordShireMercury), it seems to be because of his passport situation : " Milan had strong interest in him but they did not pursue a deal for him because he does not have a European passport. Even Ajax were after him but a move failed to occur...".
He is now set to join the EPL (if he receives a work permit) as he will be one to watch in the future.
