Riise: former Roma and Liverpool star recounts ‘vital’ goal against Juve
21 December at 22:40Former Liverpool and AS Roma defender was interviewed by the Giallorossi's official TV channel, Roma TV, ahead of the upcoming Serie A fixture away at Allianz Stadium in Turin against Juventus.
The Norwegian former Roma player stated that: "My career at Roma was simplified by the goal against Juve. I still remember it, Pizzaro took the ball, I immediately thought that this was the last minute of the match and that I had to throw myself into the penalty area. Totti, Vucinic and Perotta weren't there and I thought I'd go for it. I waived to make Pizzarro see me and to ake him understand that I was free at the post, he with his great vision served me the perfect pass."
Riise continued saying that:"I decided to stop the ball and shoot but as the ball came closer I decided to try and head it. When the ball went into the back of the net I did not know what to do. I started running towards the Curva, I did not see my team-mates, I led the way for them to follow me."
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
