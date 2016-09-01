Riise: former Roma and Liverpool star recounts ‘vital’ goal against Juve

Former Liverpool and AS Roma defender was interviewed by the Giallorossi's official TV channel, Roma TV, ahead of the upcoming Serie A fixture away at Allianz Stadium in Turin against Juventus.



The Norwegian former Roma player stated that: "My career at Roma was simplified by the goal against Juve. I still remember it, Pizzaro took the ball, I immediately thought that this was the last minute of the match and that I had to throw myself into the penalty area. Totti, Vucinic and Perotta weren't there and I thought I'd go for it. I waived to make Pizzarro see me and to ake him understand that I was free at the post, he with his great vision served me the perfect pass."



Riise continued saying that:"I decided to stop the ball and shoot but as the ball came closer I decided to try and head it. When the ball went into the back of the net I did not know what to do. I started running towards the Curva, I did not see my team-mates, I led the way for them to follow me."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)