

"Don’t let some idiot fans ruin what will be a great occasion for both fans! 70.000 people and an incredible atmosphere. LFC fans, enjoy the city and the game. Roma fans, welcome the reds fans with open arms! Together football wins! YNWA! FORZA ROMA," Riise tweeted earlier today.

Former Liverpool and Roma player, John Arne Riise, sent his former clubs a message on Twitter, ahead of tomorrow's Champions League semi-final encounter between the sides.