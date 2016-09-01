Rincon to Juve: Venezuela star to undergo medical tomorrow

Genoa midfielder Tomas Rincon will become a new player of Juventus tomorrow when the Venezuela star is set to undergo medical with the Old Lady ahead of completing a loan move to the J Stadium.



According to Sky Italia, the captain of Venezuela national team will be in Turin tomorrow to complete his medical tests and sign a contract with the Serie A table leaders.



​Rincon is set to join Juventus on a € 2-million loan deal until the end of the season, but Juventus can make his move permanent next summer for € 8 million.



The 28-year-old midfielder was said to be close to joining AS Roma just a few days ago, but Juventus have managed to jump to front of the queue and sign the talented centre midfielder whose arrival at the J Stadium is not going to block the possible signing of Belgium star Axel Witsel who is also on Juventus’ shopping list.

