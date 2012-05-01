Gennaro Gattuso returns to Milan: here is the presentation of the press conference of the new Rossoneri Primary technician, followed live by our own Daniele Longo. The Rossoneri club launched the hashtag #WelcomeBackRino.

ON THE FIRST CONTACTS - "Three weeks ago, at the first call of Milan, I had already talked to other teams. We found ourselves right now, Mirabelli looked like Baresi for marking me as a man. He was good even though I came from difficult years in complicated arenas. If I'm here today, the merits are from Fassone and Mirabelli, and I'm proud to be back home. In 13 years I've been through a lot of moments, now I have to wait for a difficult time. I will have to transfer the Milan DNA, what it means to wear this shirt.”

ON HIS RETURN - "I'm a football player and a coach. I'm very happy, but I'm already a pneumatic hammer, I'm stressed already. I saw the players, studied the Primavera, and I want to do this job at my best. For me, I have a duty to give the company a finished product "

WHAT I DO NOT LOVE IN THE SIDE - "The superficiality, my boys will have to understand that doing this sport is a privilege. I do not like people who are crazy, they should work seriously and concretely."

ON THE REASON OF THE RETURN - "Because they wanted me at all costs, I was almost convinced of this project."

ON THE HYPOTHETICAL STEP BACK - "I was wanted by 10 teams, so I do not think so. In recent years, I've never had the conditions to work, but here it's all right. It's not a step back, just simply seeing the structure during these years will serve me to complete my learning. "

ON THE CALLS OF OTHERS - "Many, some have told me that I'm crazy, others have complimented me, but I'm not a computer. I want to experience emotions and live for the day, but I do not want to name names on my former companions.”

FOR THE FIRST TEAMS - "There are so many that I will point out to my kids as examples to follow. I was fortunate to play with Maldini, Costacurta, Albertini, absolute points of reference, andMilan's fortune for so many years, who knew how to pass this spirit.”

ON DONNARUMMA - Gigi is very important now and still has 20 years of career. The only advice I can give him is that becoming a symbol is worth more than a few milliseconds. When the agent comes in with an important contract, if you are young you take it. But I know Gigi has an important family that is helping him to choose well...for me he has always won over my heart. We are not all equal, but I hope the boy can stay."

ON THE MESSAGE FOR THE FANS - "They need great enthusiasm, and to fill the San Siro. Forza Milan, I hope it will be a winning season."