AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta believes that new rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso is putting pieces back together at the club.

While the San Siro based outfit shelled out over 150 million euros on signing players this past summer, the club has struggled to perform on the pitch. Vincenzo Montella was sacked back in November and club legend Rino Gattuso has taken over since then. The club is now seventh in the Serie A, 12 points behind fourth-placed Inter and 15 points adrift of Lazio; the side they face this week in the league.

Nesta, who made over 200 appearances for Milan in his playing career, was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport about his former teammate Gattuso and about the work he has been doing at the club . The 42-year-old Italian said: “I hope he can start off with a winning cycle.”

“He is now putting pieces back into place. First, you need to rearrange, then you have to move into the more tactical and technical aspects. It is a process and this is his passion.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)