Rio Ferdinand tells Liverpool which defender they should have signed

Liverpool have come under fire from a England legend over their defense.

Speaking after the Reds beat Leicester City 3-2 at the King Power Stadium, Rio Ferdinand was critical of the team's inability to reinforce at the back.



“I think Virgil van Dijk would have improved this team no end,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport .



“He would have been that dominant centre-half and I think that alongside Matip that would have been a good partnership.”



The Anfield side only added Andy Robinson from Hull, and no centre-back, having seen their promise dissipate in 2016-2027 because of defensive issues. They have conceded a massive eleven goals so far in league play.



“I think (Dejan) Lovren’s not good enough, he’s shown over a period of time that he makes too many mistakes.



“(Alberto) Moreno defensively is not good enough.



“Going forward he is a delight to watch but defensively where you want him to be good

first and foremost as a defender, he doesn’t do the job, he doesn’t quite cut it.



“So if you’ve got two out of your back four not cutting it, you’re going to come unstuck.”