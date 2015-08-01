Rising Belgian midfielder reveals that Juve inquired about him
10 February at 19:00Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet gave an interview to Elevensports.be on Friday.
He was asked about his experience at the club. "Sampdoria is a very hot club and I have a good relationship with the staff and the fans.
Pedro, who played with us last year and then left for Benfica, now he's back to Italy for play at Genoa. When I think about it, I don’t think I’ll be able to follow in his footsteps. I really feel like a member of the Sampdoria family.”
ON PLAYING FOR BELGIUM AT THE WORLD CUP:
For the World Cup I do not think I have a chance, although I can always hope because Sampdoria is doing well. But the coach formed his team last year and it's not easy to get to the Red Devils selection. Moving to a bigger club might help, but I do not know if Martinez looks at that factor. It's not my goal to go to a top club just for that reason.
ON JUVENTUS RUMORS:
I will not say anything about this, but I know that there have been contacts with Sampdoria. It's a sign that I'm doing a good job, but for the moment I'm still very happy here and I do not want to leave.
